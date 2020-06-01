Farming

Forestry planting 22pc down on 2019 levels

Alf Harvey

Ciaran Moran

Just 254 hectares of forestry has been planted so far this year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

With planting running some 22pc behind 2019 levels, more pressure will be heaped on the Department over its failure to reach its afforestation targets.

Planting 8,000ha a year is a critical component of the Government's plan to offset emissions from the agriculture sector - and last year just 44pc of this target was met.