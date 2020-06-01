Forestry planting 22pc down on 2019 levels

Afforestation targets will not be met again this yer

Just 254 hectares of forestry has been planted so far this year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

With planting running some 22pc behind 2019 levels, more pressure will be heaped on the Department over its failure to reach its afforestation targets.

Planting 8,000ha a year is a critical component of the Government's plan to offset emissions from the agriculture sector - and last year just 44pc of this target was met.

Despite the fall-off in planting this year, the Department will take some hope from a 14pc increase in the total number of hectares applied for year-on-year, at just over 3,000 hectares. The Department said it has a detailed action plan in place to expedite the number of licences processed and issued, which includes additional ecology resources and the recruitment of additional forestry inspectors. "This has already had an impact, with more hectares approved in April than any other month this year to date," it said. Speaking to the Farming Independent this week, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, rejected the notion of compulsory planting. "I don't like the idea of compulsory, but I think we will have to have a new forestry programme and we'd have to look at what incentives will be necessary," he said. "Afforestation is a win-win, from biodiversity to carbon sequestration. Unfortunately, a noisy minority have managed to hijack the industry and damage its reputation."