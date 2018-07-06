Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Forestry fund a threat to farmers - SF

MEP Matt Carthy
MEP Matt Carthy
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

SINN Féin MEP Matt Carthy has called for full transparency on the workings of a private forestry fund which he claims is having a negative impact on Irish farmers.

Last year the European Investment Bank (EIB) backed an initiative with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to push for new investment in privately owned Irish forests.

However, Mr Carthy said more transparency is needed on the fund that is only open to large-scale capital investors and is "driving farmers off the land".

"I asked Andrew McDowell of the EIB specifically how many low-cost loans have been approved, how much money has already been disbursed, and what regions were being targeted by investors," he said. "This is information the European Commission and the Irish Government have already refused to furnish. Again, Mr McDowell refused to disclose information on this fund."

Mr Carthy said that since the fund is only offered to companies, it is putting local farmers at a disadvantage and having a negative impact on them. "Investors can outbid farmers and locals and are doing so with supports that aren't available to farmers," said Mr Carthy.

"It's disappointing that there's an Irish government policy that allows this to happen. They're putting no rules in place to protect farming land from threats from speculators."

A spokesperson from the EIB said: "EIB financing for forestry only covers afforestation investment and not the purchase of land, and all projects financed by the EIB must be approved by the respective Member State.

"The independent EIB complaints department will investigate any complaint suggesting that an EIB-financed project violates national or European law."

Also Read

Meanwhile, IFA forestry chair Pat Collins has called for almost 200,000 hectares of land that is technically suitable for afforestation to be made available to achieve forestry targets.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Fears for crisp supplies as drought conditions see potato stocks run low
Stock picture of Maersk containers on a ship (Andrew Matthews/PA)

How trade war with US can hurt growth in China and beyond

Meat factories accused of 'hijacking' drought conditions to cut beef prices by...
Wildflowers will arrive naturally when given the right soil conditions.

Wildflowers and insects under threat due to vanishing meadows in UK,...
The prices paid depend on the yield potential and the quality of the crops

Tillage and dairy farmers striking deals on winter wheat and barley
The blaze took off yesterday at around midday

Massive fire destroys hundreds of acres of forestry on the Slievebloom...
Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Targeted CAP payments needed to halt tillage decline, warn growers