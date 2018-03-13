Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed

He said that farmers who burn land after March 1 risk facing prosecution, while the land is not eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme and other area-based schemes.

Farmers who burn land illegally, may face reduced payment and penalties under this scheme and the other area-based schemes, e.g. Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme and it can also render the land of your neighbours ineligible for payment.

The Minister said that both farmers and the wider public, whether it be at work or in enjoying the countryside, should at this time of year be mindful of the damage caused by burning and should take appropriate care.