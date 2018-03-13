Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers warn that hill walking could be shut down amid fire fears

Claire Fox

Farmers facing heavy penalties for wildfires could stop walkers coming onto their land, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has said.

Mayo Chair of the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association Gerry Loftus has called on Minister Creed to retract his recent statement which will see farmers held responsible for wildfires they have not lit.

If he doesn’t stated Loftus “the only sensible action for farmers will be to restrict access to their property which will clearly impact on hill walking."

He said there is a situation in Mayo where farmers have payments held up due to a fire which none of them had anything to do with and where a non-farmer has been convicted of lighting the fire – all be it by accident.

"Unfortunately the farmers are the ones that continue to suffer and while these farmers and others like them need to have their monies paid out, all farmers will now need to assess what public access to their property means.”

As Mayo Chair of the INHFA I am he added “very conscious of the impact that this could have on our tourism sector and would hope that the Minister and his officials will see the mistake that this threat is before we get to the point of seeing these hills closed. This however is for the Minister and his officials to decide on.

"If he removes the threat of penalising farmers for fires they have not lit, then this will reassure farmers that they have nothing to fear from the public accessing their land. If he doesn’t remove this threat, then Minister, it will be you and your advisors that will have closed the hills."

It comes as farmers were warned that if they burn land after March 1 they risk facing prosecution, while the land is not eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme and other area-based schemes.

Also Read

Farmers who burn land illegally, may face reduced payment and penalties under this scheme and the other area-based schemes, e.g. Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme and it can also render the land of your neighbours ineligible for payment.

The Minister said that both farmers and the wider public, whether it be at work or in enjoying the countryside, should at this time of year be mindful  of the damage caused by burning and should take appropriate care.

The burning of vegetation is controlled by the Wildlife Acts and it is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, 1976 (amended by Section 46 of the Wildlife Act, 2000) to burn, from  March 1 to August 31 in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Agroforestry incentives to get a boost in revamped 2020 scheme
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...

Leitrim councillors move to curb the level of afforestation in the county
Bees rely entirely on nectar and pollen for food, which makes them our most important insect pollinators

Pesticides put bees at risk, European watchdog confirms

'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' -...
Gorse fire on Carrauntooil

Mountains ablaze before cold snap hits Kerry
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week


Top Stories

Kerry Group to cut milk price by 2c/l
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could...

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Minister Creed to focus on UK market for St Patrick's Day trip
Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore

Greencore to restructure US network as it warns on profits

Record breaking food production in Russia could see exports reaching $40...
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia cuts milk price by 3c/L amid warnings of 'market oversupply'