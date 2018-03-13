Farmers warn that hill walking could be shut down amid fire fears

Farmers facing heavy penalties for wildfires could stop walkers coming onto their land, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has said.

Mayo Chair of the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association Gerry Loftus has called on Minister Creed to retract his recent statement which will see farmers held responsible for wildfires they have not lit.

If he doesn’t stated Loftus “the only sensible action for farmers will be to restrict access to their property which will clearly impact on hill walking." He said there is a situation in Mayo where farmers have payments held up due to a fire which none of them had anything to do with and where a non-farmer has been convicted of lighting the fire – all be it by accident.

"Unfortunately the farmers are the ones that continue to suffer and while these farmers and others like them need to have their monies paid out, all farmers will now need to assess what public access to their property means.” As Mayo Chair of the INHFA I am he added “very conscious of the impact that this could have on our tourism sector and would hope that the Minister and his officials will see the mistake that this threat is before we get to the point of seeing these hills closed. This however is for the Minister and his officials to decide on.