Farmers facing additional costs under new water protection rules

Stringent new rules around the protection of water courses will impose significant additional costs and management requirements on farmers from January of next year.

Cattle will not be permitted to drink directly from water courses from January 1, and all rivers, streams and trenches will have to be fenced at least 1.5m back from the top of the river bank where cattle currently have access.

The strict new regulations apply to farmers with stocking rates of 170kg of nitrogen per hectare (2LU per ha) and are included in a recent communication from Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture.

The definition of watercourses has also been broadened to include streams, drains or dry drains. The regulation will also apply to beaches, river banks or salt marshes.

It is understood that fencing of water courses will be subject to the cross-compliance inspection regime for livestock farmers and especially for the 7,500 'derogation farmers' and the 5,000 who export slurry to remain under the nitrates limits.

However, in an important concession, the stricter fencing guidelines will only apply where cattle currently have access to rivers and streams.

Where there are existing fences which keep livestock out of water courses, the communication indicates that these will not have to be moved back 1.5m to comply with the new rules.

Tighter controls will also apply to the placement of water troughs, and to the run-off of soiled water from roadways.

Troughs

Troughs will not be permitted within 20m of watercourses, while remedial works will be required to prevent surface water running off roadways and bridges directly into streams, drains or rivers.

While water quality in Ireland's rivers and lakes remains relatively high by European standards, it has deteriorated over the last 20 years.

From a farming perspective serious concerns have been raised around increased nitrates and phosphate levels in some river catchments.

Responding to the communication from the Department and Teagasc, Denis Drennan of ICMSA said the new regulations will result in an "increased cost burden" on many farmers, especially those working low-lying ground or estuarine lands.

While Mr Drennan said the association was cognisant of the "generally realistic and practical approach" being taken by the Department, he said there was a definite "regulation creep" in relation to nitrates.

"Obviously ICMSA recognises the absolute need to retain the nitrates derogation and, on that basis, whatever changes are required to retain that must be carried through. But we'd ask the Department to continue to take a flexible and realistic approach in their consideration of these new changes," he said.

"Tolerances in terms of fence location and trough location are self-evident, but we'll also need a degree of realism in terms of timing of the introduction of the measures. Many farmers will have upgrading to do on their farm and this takes time and money so there should be workable latitude allowed in these areas."

