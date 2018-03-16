Farmers encouraged to make the most of rising timber prices

Farmers with plantations over 14 years old have been encouraged to start to plan and prepare to thin their forest and make the most of the rising timber prices.

IFA Farm Forestry Chairman, Pat Collins said the economic recovery across western Europe has led to a growing demand for sawn timber.

“The increasing demand to construct homes using timber-frame techniques and the scarce availability of wood on the world market, has led to increasing timber prices”. According to the Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI February 2018 report, pallet timber prices have risen for the nineteenth consecutive month. While the UK Poyry timber index reports a near 35% cumulative increase on some grades since the first quarter in 2016.

Collins said that the prices being paid to farmers for pallet wood in Ireland have remained relatively static in the same period. He said price increases must be passed onto farmers and stressed the need for farmers to familiarise themselves with the market prior to selling timber to ensure they are being paid a fair price for their product.