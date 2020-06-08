Farming

Farmer forced to fell the trees that should have been his cover for a secure retirement

Losses: Paddy Stokes in his ash plantation where he says between 80 and 90pc of the trees have been infected by Ash dieback. Photo: John D Kelly Expand

Andrew Hamilton

Paddy Stokes' retirement plans have been stolen from him by ash dieback. Already past pension age, the Tipperary farmer was looking to his ash plantation as his pension plot, but 30 years of deliberate and careful planning has been destroyed by the disease.

Based just outside Clonmel, on the Waterford border, Mr Stokes planted 20 acres with ash between 1989 and 1991. This plantation was to be his future, the investment that would insure a steady income when he retired from farming.

All that changed in late 2018 when his plantation became infected with ash dieback.