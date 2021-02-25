Environmental Pillar withdraws from Agri-Food Strategy committee

The Environmental Pillar representative has formally withdrawn from the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 committee, it has emerged.

It is understood that the decision was made due to perceived “failures” by the committee to align agricultural production policies with environmental protection and legal obligations.

The Department of Agriculture's Agri-Food Strategy 2030 – the ten year strategy to replace Food Wise 2025 – is due to be published next month.

Leading water NGOs have subsequently announced their support of the environmental sector’s decision to withdraw and, in doing so, has also issued further warnings over water quality.

The Environmental Pillar is comprised of 32 members including: An Taisce, BirdWatch Ireland; Friends of the Earth; Hedge Laying Association of Ireland; Irish Peatland Conservation Council; Bat Conservation Ireland; Irish Wildlife Trust; Native Woodland Trust.

In a statement the Sustainable Water Network (SWAN) said it supports the Environmental Pillar’s withdrawal from the Agri-Food Strategy Committee.

"The soon to be published 2030 Agri-Food Strategy is set to propose a ‘business-as-usual’ approach to food production, which perpetuates intensive agriculture and ignores calls for the dramatic policy shift needed to urgently address the multiple environmental crises we face in Ireland.

“Ireland’s water environment is in crisis. Water quality is declining and water pollution is rising at an unprecedented rate, with more than half of our rivers, lakes and estuaries in an unhealthy state (47pc, 50pc and 62pc respectively).

"Agriculture is well documented as the most significant pressure on the Irish water environment and a key cause of water quality declines.”

The statement continued by stating that SWAN has highlighted “years of irresponsible agricultural policy” which "promotes intensification” as the driving force of water-polluting farming practices.

The network warned that “an immediate shift” towards an agricultural policy “that works with nature” is needed in order to protect the environment and public health, adding that it has an ”alternative roadmap for agricultural policy in Ireland".

‘Regrettable’

Sinéad O’Brien, SWAN coordinator warned that agriculture is “the biggest pressure” on the country's water environment.

"It’s the cause of increases in water pollution from fertilisers and slurry, declining biodiversity in rivers, and the destruction of habitats as more and more wetlands are drained to increase grass production to feed livestock.

"The current approach of agricultural intensification, particularly dairy intensification, must stop. Our water environment simply cannot sustain it.

“Last year the EPA reported unprecedented increases in the level of water pollution. We’re facing a very near future of dramatically polluted rivers and lakes with a noticeable absence of wildlife, along with increased groundwater pollution which will contaminate drinking water. Water is a public good. Clean water is essential for wildlife, biodiversity, public health and human well-being.

" It is time to recognise the very serious crisis we are facing and respond with appropriate urgency and action.

“We need to see a dramatic shift in agricultural policy, to an approach that protects and restores our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

"There are many farmers in this country working hard to farm in a water and nature friendly way, those methods need to be rewarded. It is very regrettable that this key opportunity to shift our agricultural approach and establish Ireland as a true leader in sustainable food production is set to be squandered,” Ms O’Brien said.

Online Editors