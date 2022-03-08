‘With organic production, you are not under pressure to get a big yield to pay a big bill’

The right move: Graham Harris on his mixed sheep and cereals 173ac farm in Donadea, Co Kildare, which he converted to organic production four years ago

Four years on from his conversion to organic farming Graham Harris is very happy with his decision.

He runs a mixed enterprise with sheep and cereals on his 70 hectare (173ac) farm in Donadea, Co Kildare.

“My brother has been an organic farmer for a couple of decades, so in many ways it would seem like a natural progression for me, but I had to convert when I felt the time was right for me and my farm,” he says.

“That time came in January 2019 and I have not looked back since.”

In the next few weeks, Graham’s 130 ewes will be busy lambing and later in the year the lambs will be sold to ICM in Camolin. He farms a closed flock, keeping his own replacements.

The grazing land is split into seven paddocks, enabling a longer recovery time for each paddock. The sheep are moved as one batch around the farm.

“The idea is not to graze the grass too low as sheep can be tough grazers,” Graham says.

“The sheep and tillage work well together in an organic system, and the sheep can graze the tillage ground in the winter as I grow spring cereals.

“The grassland is mainly clover and ryegrass which is still in good condition. In one field I did sow some chicory and plantain last year, using a quad bike to oversow the seed, and the sheep really liked it.

“It will be interesting to see if it comes back this year or if the sheep were too vigorous in their grazing habits.”

The cereals take up two-thirds of the land and apart from harvesting, Graham does all the work himself.

“The focus is on spring cereals for two reason.

“Firstly, because I converted the farm on January 1, 2019, it meant that on January 1, 2021, I had my full organic symbol and anything grown after that date could be sold into the organic market.

“Secondly, I work in line with the theory that the land has a rest over the winter time and is energised for production.

“I spread farmyard manure in the autumn ready to work the ground in the spring.

"I feel that when you move from conventional cereal production into organic farming, the land has to settle a bit and deal with any residual nitrogen.

“With artificial nitrogen no longer being added to the land, sowing cover crops to assist in stabilising the ground is good practice.”

This year Graham is moving a step beyond organic farming and getting biodynamic certification from the Irish Organic Association.

“For a few years now, I have been using biodynamic preparations and have seen some really good results in terms of soil functionality and biological activity,” he says.

“It is also a commercial decision as this year I will be growing barley for Waterford Distillery for their Luna Whisky, which was launched last year as the world’s first biodynamic whisky.”

The cereals grown on the farm continue to expand.

“This year I will be growing straight barley, straight oats, then peas and barley mixed and wheat and beans mixed,” Graham says.

“The oats are grown for Flahavans — oats are great in a crop rotation as they are relatively straightforward to grow and there is a great market for the product.

“I average 2t/ac for the oats which I am very happy with.

“The crop mixes I grow to sell onto other organic livestock farmers.

“If you can grow good-quality organic cereal crops that are clean and weed-free, then there is a strong market out there for them. I think as more producers come into the sector, this market will continue to expand as demand for quality feed never really goes away.”

On Saturday, March 12 Graham will host a field talk event for the IOA for farmers interested in converting to organic.

“Converting to organic farming has really simplified my approach, and it has worked very well on this farm and for me personally,” he says.

“There is less pressure involved as come harvest time you don’t have high merchant bills; also I don’t have a meal or fertiliser bill, which makes the business more sustainable.

“I am producing my own feed and have access to markets in demand — that is very reassuring. It compensates for any yield reductions under organic systems — you are not under pressure to get a big yield to pay a big bill.

“Organics suits my farm type and size and I think more farmers should consider it is an option.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association