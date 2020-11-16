Wintry weather ahead midweek with day time temperatures set to dip as low as 6C

Met Éireann said the next week will see very unsettled conditions

The weather is set to be “unsettled” over the coming days with “cooler conditions” as winter really sets in.

Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy day today with patchy rain and drizzle in the southwest. Temperatures will still remain mild for today, however.

The mercury will reach 11C to 14C today, as the country enjoys the last gasp of autumnal temperatures.

And tonight will even be humid in parts, with some rain, mainly along Atlantic coastal areas.

However, fresh and blustery winds will develop tomorrow.

Though again, temperatures will still remain mild at between 12C and 15C.

However, there’s a “risk of localised flooding” in the western half of the country, according to forecasters.

And as we move into the midweek, we can really expect cooler temperatures to develop.

The highest afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be between 7C and 10C, with more rain forecast.

And temperatures will drop to around 2C at night.

Thursday will be a cool day but at least we can hope to leave the umbrellas at home. It’s forecast to be dry in the morning in most parts.

But it is likely to rain in the west in the afternoon and into the evening.

The highest temperatures on Thursday will be 6C to 9C - as the mercury really takes a dip for the first time this year.

However, despite another spot of drizzle and mist on Friday, the temperatures could take a turn again.

The forecast is predicting 10C to 12C for daytime temperatures.

For anyone hoping to get out and about over the weekend, it seems a brolly and raincoat could be the best option.

Met Éireann said: “Current indications are that it will remain unsettled through to Saturday, without outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“However, drier brighter intervals will develop on Sunday, with more showery conditions.”

Online Editors