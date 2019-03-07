With unseasonable sunshine, comfortable temperatures and very little snow or ice, this winter was far from typical.

Winter breaks records as the warmest ever

Now Met Éireann has confirmed that 2018 into 2019 was the warmest winter ever recorded across two-thirds of the country's weather stations.

All average air temperatures were above their long-term average for the season.

Dublin, at the Phoenix Park; Valentia, Co Kerry; Cork Airport, Co Cork; and Mullingar, Co Westmeath, all had their warmest winter, with their records going back to 1855, 1893, 1962 and 1950 respectively.

The season's highest temperature was reported at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on February 25, with a temperature of 17.3C.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from nine days at Mace Head, Co Galway, to 42 days at the Phoenix Park.

The number of days with air frost ranged from zero at a few stations to 18 days at Dublin Airport.

The warmer weather has been greeted as a positive by farmers.