Winds of change: are more turbines the answer to our energy needs?

With Dublin poised to join a list of European capitals with a wind farm visible at sea, John Meagher looks at what the future of renewables in Ireland might hold

Catherine Swaine, manager of the Mount Lucas Wind Farm near Daingean, Co Offaly. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Catherine Swaine, manager of the Mount Lucas Wind Farm near Daingean, Co Offaly. Photo by Steve Humphreys

John Meagher

For the past few years, a stretch of low-lying bogland in Co Offaly has been the go-to place for parents and their young children at Christmas time. It is here, not far from the small town of Daingean, that one of the country's more unusual Santa experiences takes place.

The location is the Mount Lucas Wind Farm and a Yuletide buzz is generated among the 28 vertiginous turbines that are dotted throughout the 1,000-hectare expanse.

"We have turned Mount Lucas into a community amenity," says manager Catherine Swaine, "and while the pandemic has put a temporary stop to many of the things we like to do here, it is a resource that people use all the time."

