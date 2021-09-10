Farming

Wind farm landslide site stability not properly checked since 2005 – report

Diggers clear peat and trees to build dams to stop the landslide at Derrybrien in 2003. Photo: Andrew Downes

Diggers clear peat and trees to build dams to stop the landslide at Derrybrien in 2003. Photo: Andrew Downes

Caroline O'Doherty

A fresh report on the Derrybrien wind farm, where a massive landslide took place in 2003, says adequate checks on the stability of the land have not taken place for 16 years.

The State is paying €15,000 a day in fines to the European Commission because of failures to properly assess the project’s environmental impact before its 70 turbines were built on a peat-covered mountainside in Co Galway.

Just under €10.5m has been paid out, with sums due taking the total to €15m so far.

