Why willow could be an alternative fuel source that’s also good for the environment

Coppiced willow together with high value hardwood trees such as wild cherry
Catherine Hurley

Willow can produce large quantities of renewable 'green' energy without harming the environment, according to Barry Caslin, Teagasc Bioenergy Specialist, who was speaking at the recent Energy in Agriculture event.

He said that proposals for binding greenhouse gas reduction targets for member states indicate that by 2030 Ireland will be required to reduce its emissions by 30pc relative to the 2005 level.

Emissions from Irish agriculture currently constitute 30pc of total national emissions, he said, and energy crops are generally high yielding and carbon neutral.

One such crop, willow, he said yields a fuel that can be stored until needed and then used to generate heat and electricity.

Sowing Willow

During photosynthesis, the willow plant captures CO2 from the atmosphere to build its body, he explained, effectively storing CO2 in it the plant tissue.

Medium to heavy clay-loams with good aeration and moisture retention are ideal, Barry stated, also adding boggy sites are not suitable as this can hamper harvesting, which is carried out in the winter.

Willow coppice (repetitively felling trees and allowing stumps to regrow) requires more water for its growth than any other conventional agricultural crop and therefore requires a good moisture retentive soil, Barry explained.

Areas with an annual rainfall of 900 -1,100 mm are best or areas where the crop has access to ground water, he said, and the crop can tolerate occasional flooding, but this may have implications for harvesting.

Barry said to aim to establish a firm seedbed with a fine tilth. It is generally recommended that a power harrow be used prior to planting to achieve the desired seedbed.

Willow is very palatable to rabbits, hares and deer, Barry said advising that fencing should be completed before the crop is planted.

Barry recommended that all perennial broad leafed and grass weeds be controlled with Glyphosate prior to sowing.

Plantations are sown with 15,000 cuttings per hectare, he said. The cuttings are sown in a spacing structure like maize, in a twin row arrangement. Barry said the spacings are generally 0.75 m between the rows and 1.5 m in between twin rows with spacing of 0.6 m between the cuttings.

Willow Market

Local market access is vital as the bulk density of the crop is low and the crop becomes unprofitable when high transport costs are incurred, according to Barry.

The best economic return, he said, is for groups of farmers to develop local markets and supply of these markets (schools, hotels and more) can be organised by the farmer groups and payment for the chips paid directly to the groups through either a payment per tonne of chip or per unit of heat used.

