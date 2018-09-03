Willow can produce large quantities of renewable 'green' energy without harming the environment, according to Barry Caslin, Teagasc Bioenergy Specialist, who was speaking at the recent Energy in Agriculture event.

Why willow could be an alternative fuel source that’s also good for the environment

He said that proposals for binding greenhouse gas reduction targets for member states indicate that by 2030 Ireland will be required to reduce its emissions by 30pc relative to the 2005 level.

Emissions from Irish agriculture currently constitute 30pc of total national emissions, he said, and energy crops are generally high yielding and carbon neutral.

One such crop, willow, he said yields a fuel that can be stored until needed and then used to generate heat and electricity.

Sowing Willow

During photosynthesis, the willow plant captures CO2 from the atmosphere to build its body, he explained, effectively storing CO2 in it the plant tissue.

Medium to heavy clay-loams with good aeration and moisture retention are ideal, Barry stated, also adding boggy sites are not suitable as this can hamper harvesting, which is carried out in the winter.

Willow coppice (repetitively felling trees and allowing stumps to regrow) requires more water for its growth than any other conventional agricultural crop and therefore requires a good moisture retentive soil, Barry explained.