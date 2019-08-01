Why timing is vital when treating rushes

Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds.
Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds.

Conor Dowling

If you are considering spraying rushes timing is everything.

Protection of the environment is more important than ever since these chemicals have been found in drinking water supplies.

A young actively growing rush about 15cm should be targeted. These plants occur early in the growing season or 4-6 weeks after a mature plant has been cut.

When the plant is young the skin is less waxy and this allows the chemical product to enter more easily, a sticking agent will also help this process.

Also when the plant is actively growing the chemical product can move around in the plant and disrupt its growth. If topping or cutting of the rushes is needed then cuttings should be removed from the field as they can create bare patches and provide a seed bank for future infestations.

The main chemicals licensed for rush control in grassland are MCPA and Glyphosate. These chemicals are the active ingredients and are sold under various brand names.

MCPA can only be applied by a boom sprayer and that boom sprayer used must be certified and the operator must have a Professional User number.

Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide, that means it kills any plant material it comes in contact with. It is the only product licensed for use in a weed wiper/licker. A difference in height is needed between the rush and the surrounding grass so tight grazing may be needed before treatment. When a product to treat rushes is chosen, always read and follow the label.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The label will outline how the operator can use the product legally. The method of application, the concentration, the crops the product can be applied to along with the buffer zone for each product will be on the label. MCPA is highly soluble in water and accounts for the majority of pesticide breeches of drinking water standards.

The buffer zone for MCPA is 5m (Do not spray within 5m of a water body) and can only be used in the months of March to September.  If you are in GLAS then the treatment of rushes in LIPP or THM is only spot spraying or weed licking.

Therefore, the only legal method to treat the rushes is by weed licking with Glyphosate. After treatment is complete records of application should be updated.

Conor Dowling, Teagasc Soils and Environment Adviser, Castlerea

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

Prof John Fitzgerald

Hill farmers call for suspension of Climate Council over suckler cull proposal
Remote-controlled robotic tractors.

Innovation rush aims to help farmers, rich and poor, beat climate change
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week
The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive

Nitrates Derogation: Key details revealed
Stock image

Reduction of suckler herd would be 'cost-effective' says Climate Council
File photo

New study recruiting farm families in Ireland to measure exposure to...
Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree

Ash Dieback disease will cost landowners €800m


Top Stories

A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

'Hoping that it won’t happen is not a sound strategy' - Appeal to agri sector to...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Mercosur deal threatened as Brazil's President snubs French foreign...
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'We need farm leaders brave enough to admit that the...
File photo

Martin Coughlan: This 'slash beef-grow dairy' approach is dangerously...
The dairy farm property in Meath

Pictures: Ready to go dairy farm hits the market in the Royal County
On the right tracks: Fitting tracks can be expensive but they offer a huge reduction in ground pressure

Why farmers shouldn't cut corners on tyre costs
John Hogan from Teagasc Oakpark, Kevin Gardiner of Gardiner Grain and trials manager Patsy Kehoe from Seedtech in a field of Graham winter wheat at a recent Seedtech Open Day.

Cover crops: How to cover all the bases in your cropping system