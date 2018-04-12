Why the bee population has been hit by 'serious losses' since January

FarmIreland.ie

Excessive use of insecticides and proposed changes to the laws regarding hedge cutting will cause further depletion of our declining bee population, bee expert Philip McCabe has warned.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/forestry-enviro/environment/why-the-bee-population-has-been-hit-by-serious-losses-since-january-36791156.html

https://www.independent.ie/regionals/droghedaindependent/lifestyle/article31036067.ece/708aa/AUTOCROP/h342/2015-03-04_wex_7476927_I1.JPG