Flurries of sleet and "wet snow" are due to sweep in overnight as the thermometers drop below zero.

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight

After a period of unseasonably mild weather, cold conditions took grip on Wednesday with the possibility of more frosty days to come.

Snow fall on Tynemouth beach on the North East coast. Thursday January 17, 2019. : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Snow fell across parts of Britain on Thursday as freezing wintry conditions grip much of the country.

So far Ireland has escaped the worst of the cold snap, although temperatures have plunged, and Thursday night will see the mercury hover between 0C and 2C.

Met Eireann says that a weather front coming in from the west will bring precipitation. This could fall as sleet or even snow in parts of Connacht, the Midlands and Ulster, according to forecaster Matthew Martin.

But those expecting a thick blanketing could be disappointed.

The UK Met Office has issued an ice warning for Northern Ireland, as well as most of England and all of Wales and southern Scotland.

There are currently no national weather warnings in place for the Republic of Ireland. Met Eireann will be liaising with local authorities over ice and frost.