‘We have to protect our family farm system’ – Ryan

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan has told the Leaders Climate Summit farmers are at the forefront of his concerns in implementing emission reductions.

Mr Ryan said helping farmers adapt to sustainable practices was a key focus of national policy as well as Ireland’s assistance to developing countries.

“We must continue to support local communities, including small-scale farmers, to use land sustainably to protect and regenerate local eco-systems. This has both biodiversity as well as climate benefits,” he said.

Read More

“It has relevance to my own country, where we have to protect our family farm system and allow a new generation of young farmers earn a good living by restoring the natural world as well as providing food for all our people.”

He said the transformation of food production systems had to put small-scale farmers and the rural poor “front and centre” and he said that began with making sure they were paid properly for the vital service they provided.

Mr Ryan was speaking on the first day of a two-day summit convened by US President Joe Biden to push world leaders into making or strengthening commitments to emissions reduction in advance of the UN climate summit in November.

A day earlier, he was heckled in the Dáil while presenting his Climate Action Bill which commits Ireland to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, a policy Rural Independent TDs loudly claimed would destroy farmers and rural communities.

The Minister reaffirmed the 2050 commitment, and the interim 2030 target of a 51pc emissions reduction, as he addressed the global gathering.

“Ireland is ready to step up to the plate,” he said, saying that the country wanted to help with all international efforts to deliver on the Paris Agreement’s aim of preventing global temperature rise going further than 1.5 degrees.

He added: “We do so with an appropriate humility, recognising how much we have yet to do.”

President Biden earlier used the occasion to formally set out the United States’ similar target of halving emissions by 2030 and hitting net zero by 2050.

This is the first time since the Obama administration that the country has had a formal target as Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement and rolled back on climate action policy.