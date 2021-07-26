‘We can’t keep kicking it down the road’: why Ireland must prepare for more extreme weather

In the German city of Hamburg where Dr Cormac Walsh lives, plaques on walls indicate the high-water mark from the terrible flood of 1962 when hundreds died and tens of thousands lost their homes.

Remembering is an important part of readiness in dealing with natural disasters.

Those events of almost 60 years ago were recalled this past week as a stunned Germany struggled to comprehend the catastrophic flooding in the country’s western region.

In terms of human cost, nothing like this had happened since 1962. People didn’t believe it could happen again.

Walsh, a climate adaptation and planning researcher who lectures at Leuphana University, says the shock is understandable.

“Water levels were so high that in places the measurement instruments simply couldn’t cope. It was literally off the scale. It was definitely beyond anything anyone expected.”

What makes that so significant is that Germany has made a point of expecting the worst, not just because of 1962 but because of major flooding in 2002, 2005, 2013 and 2016.

“There is a very high level of flood protection in Germany and a lot of emphasis in the last two decades on improving flood defences,” Walsh says.

“Germany also has a very well-developed system of emergency response. It’s something that’s very actively practised and it works. But that’s not where the problems were.”

Identifying where the problems lay in terms of forecasting, flood protection, public warnings and evacuations will be critical for the German authorities.

But the tragedy also prompts the question of how well Ireland is prepared for extreme weather, which recent history and every climate change projection tells us we are going to experience more frequently.

There are two main approaches, most visibly the emergency response.

A Government Task Force on Emergency Planning is responsible for activating and co-ordinating responses to major emergencies. It published a revised strategy last year after tightening up some of the protocols around decision-making, chains of command, communications and public alerts.

But the strategy also included a special section on climate change and the additional risks it brings.

“Climate change is already occurring in Ireland and is predicted to increase the frequency of some events of relevance to emergency planning, such as storms and floods,” it says. “Early action is imperative in order to minimise risks to human life and health, economic development, property, infrastructure and ecosystems.”

It stresses the importance of the other key approach to emergency planning: climate change adaptation.

“The objective of climate change adaptation is to adjust to current or expected climate and its effects, moderating or avoiding harmful impacts,” it says.

In other words, we must accept there will be extreme and unpredictable weather events and do all possible to minimise their impact. It sounds obvious but it presents major challenges in terms of designing and safeguarding essential infrastructure to withstand freak incidents and rearranging where and how we build.

Germany is renowned for its engineering prowess, but the past week’s floods ripped up train tracks like they were spider webs and crumbled roads and homes as if they were gingerbread.

Volunteers and residents start the clean up after severe flash flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday

Volunteers and residents start the clean up after severe flash flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday

Early estimates put the damage at €5bn but financing the reconstruction is just one headache. The question of how to rebuild with greater resilience is a full-on migraine.

The question of whether rebuilding should even take place in areas where it might not be possible to guarantee future protection is even bigger. Ireland is only beginning to address these questions.

By the end of 2019, all 31 local authorities had to prepare a climate adaptation strategy to cover the period up to 2024.

They chronicle the impact of past severe weather events on each county, identify in general terms the infrastructure, services, landscapes and landmarks most at risk, and prioritise actions to be taken.

In parallel, nine sectoral adaptation strategies were drawn up by Government departments covering areas such as transport, health, electricity and gas, communications networks and agriculture.

On paper, they show strong understanding of the risks ahead but, as Dr Stephen Flood, adaptation scientist at Maynooth University, points out, they are only the starting point.

“The rubber has to hit the road now in terms of implementation,” he says.

That won’t be easy because there are huge financial implications and some very tough decisions to be taken.

Coastal erosion is increasing, and intensifying storms coupled with a rising sea level will only make the problem worse.

The plight of property owners in Portrane in north Co Dublin who are watching the sea inch ever closer to their homes while their gardens fall to the waves is a vivid illustration.

Yet Ireland does not have a national coastal management plan. Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, set up a steering group to advise on the issue late last year, but its work is in the very early stages.

It needs to advise what engineering solutions are feasible and financially viable; what zoning and rezoning decisions must be taken and, most controversially, whether ‘managed retreat’ — abandoning homes and property — can be an option.

“It needs to be an option that’s on the table,” Flood says. “I know it’s politically tricky and there’s the question of, do the banks and insurance companies and reinsurers bear the cost, does the State, does the private individual?

“There is no magic solution to that but it’s a conversation that needs to start happening. The US and New Zealand are making those difficult decisions. We can’t keep kicking it down the road.”

Ireland has some experience of managed retreat. A small number of homes and farm buildings along the Shannon have been relocated with State support in recent years because of persistent flooding.

Roads are impassable around Athlone, Co Westmeath due to the flooding of the Shannon River in 2015. Picture by Hany Marzouk

Roads are impassable around Athlone, Co Westmeath due to the flooding of the Shannon River in 2015. Picture by Hany Marzouk

A more extensive retreat was carried out in the 1950s and it recently formed part of the research of the GeoPlan project at University College Dublin, which researches climate change and planning.

Walsh has worked with the project, feeding in experiences from Germany where such conversations are already under way.

He says there are huge sensitivities involved, whether it’s deciding which riverside community gets flood defences or broaching the subject of retreat.

“We may be talking about people needing to abandon their homes in a flood-risk area and it may be the case that this is to alleviate the flood risk in a more densely populated area further downstream,” he says.

“Similar to Ireland, you read in a local newspaper here what local politicians’ perceptions and priorities are, and they say very explicitly that it must be about a fair distribution of the burden.

“This is what informs their decision-making more than where it technically makes sense to have flood defences.”

Strong data can help with making tough decisions, and a project begun this year aims to provide the very best.

The Translate project brings together several universities, State agencies, overseas experts and the Irish Centre for High End Computing (ICHEC).

Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist with Met Éireann, chairs the group. “We have data coming out of our ears,” he says. “But we don’t have a national standardised data set so that everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet. That’s what we’re aiming to provide.”

Keith Lambkin from Met Éireann.

Keith Lambkin from Met Éireann.

Good data can drive greater precision in everything from planning drainage to dealing with intensifying deluges to deciding the thickness of insulation on a nursing home or hospital.

“What the current heatwave has shown us is that while we’re focused on reducing heat loss and energy use, we have to be able to cool our buildings too. We can’t be cooking our older people by mid-century,” Lambkin explains.

Localising the data is extremely important. The ICHEC has produced climate projections for Ireland at 4km intervals and is fine-tuning its assessments.

That can help with the often local nature of freak weather, such as the destructive downpours that hit Inishowen over a few hours in August 2017, or the unprecedented flood that tore through Clifden one afternoon last September.

Dr Walsh says the German floods have also focused attention on local risks.

“Much of the investment has focused on the larger rivers and in this case what was unusual was that it was very small rivers or streams which flooded and grew to a huge extent over a very short period.”

Solutions can also be localised. “The Office of Public Works is doing a lot of flood defence work and those are often big and complex projects,” Flood says. “But that kind of hard engineering can be complemented with soft engineering — ‘room for rivers’ for example.

“It’s something the Dutch do. You have defences but you also have permeable surfaces where water can go — maybe having a GAA pitch beside the river so if it floods, nobody loses their building or their life.”

Ultimately, Lambkin says, that’s what it’s all about. Whether it’s 300 lives lost in Germany this week or the three in Ireland during Storm Ophelia in 2017, the impact is keenly felt.

“You do some soul searching,” he says. “People think of weather in terms of their own back garden. They want to know is it going to rain in my back garden at ten past three or not. That’s understandable and we do our best on that front.

“But Met Éireann’s mandate is to protect life and property. We do that through weather warnings and forecasts but also through understanding climate and that’s becoming increasingly important.”

Memory plays a part too, says Flood. He cites the work of Dr Eoin O’Neill of UCD who studied the impact of flooding on public attitudes. “If you’ve experienced a flood event directly, or your family has, you’re much more tuned into the idea of climate action and adaptation,” he says.

“But it only lasts for a number of years post-event and then you fall back into not really caring, so there is a lot of psychology to this issue as well.”

That’s something, it seems, the city of Hamburg understood well 60 years ago.