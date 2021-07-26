Farming

‘We can’t keep kicking it down the road’: why Ireland must prepare for more extreme weather

As severe and fatal flooding in Germany underlines the importance of being ready to deal with climate change, Caroline O’Doherty hears how early action is essential to minimise risk to human life, property and the economy

Caravans, gas tanks, trees and scrap piles up on a bridge over the Ahr in Altenahr, Germany after severe flooding earlier this week Expand
Volunteers and residents start the clean up after severe flash flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday Expand
Roads are impassable around Athlone, Co Westmeath due to the flooding of the Shannon River in 2015. Picture by Hany Marzouk Expand
Keith Lambkin from Met Éireann. Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

In the German city of Hamburg where Dr Cormac Walsh lives, plaques on walls indicate the high-water mark from the terrible flood of 1962 when hundreds died and tens of thousands lost their homes.

Remembering is an important part of readiness in dealing with natural disasters.

Those events of almost 60 years ago were recalled this past week as a stunned Germany struggled to comprehend the catastrophic flooding in the country’s western region.

