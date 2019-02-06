Watch: 'Cold stores are absolutely jammed with beef' - Dail row as TD compares Irish agriculture to gas fracking

Both the beef and dairy sector and the gas fracking sector are carbon emitting and have to be scaled back massively, according to Wexford Independent TD, Mick Wallace.

He said the meat and dairy herds are to Ireland what the coal industry is to Poland and the fracking gas industry is to the United States, namely, a short-sighted cash generator, the expansion of which is undermining the chances of survival of the planet.

Mr Wallace made his controversial comments in a bitter Dail exchange today on climate change and agriculture saying "we do beef and dairy better is like saying that we frack gas better.

"Both the beef and dairy sector and the gas fracking sector are carbon emitting and have to be scaled back massively if we are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally."

He went on to claim that in terms of being climate or environmentally friendly the Origin Green farm sustainability and quality assurance scheme is "starting to look like a joke".

"Origin green certifies companies routinely showing up on the EPA's worst offenders list over regulatory compliance issues such as pollution and wastewater offences.

"What we have seen is emissions rise in parallel with herd numbers.

"I spoke to a beef farmer this morning he said beef farming is on the brink. "It is a direct byproduct of the government's decision to increase the dairy herd.