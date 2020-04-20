Warmer weather this week as parts see little or no rainfall fell over the past 7 days

19/04/2020 Jarlath Farrell and Damien McGrath chat over a silage bail, as Damien's land is cut for the first time this year. Photo: Ray Ryan

It looks like the farm could be the perfect spot to escape the troubles of the coronavirus lockdown with temperatures of up to 17C forecast today, reaching a high of 19C by Thursday.

Last week, rainfall accumulations were around average for the majority of Munster and above average in Southern coastal areas with 11/2 to twice the normal precipitation recorded here.

For the rest of the country rainfall was well below average particularly in Northern areas where little or no rainfall fell over the past 7 days. Cork airport recorded the most rainfall with 28.6mm, 159% of its normal, whereas Malin Head recorded just 0.2mm.

Today we will be greeted by a bright, mild morning and sunny spells throughout the country today, with temperatures ranging from 12C to 17C, according to Met Éireann.

The good news is that the warmer weather will be with us all week with highs of 19C forecast for Thursday and Friday.

It will be a little cooler along the east coast today, with light to moderate winds, but the west will be nicely warmed in the sunny conditions.

However, temperatures are expected to dip to between 2C and 5C tonight.

There will be more sunshine tomorrow with the mercury rising to 17C again, although it will feel a little chilly in northern and coastal Leinster and eastern parts.

By Wednesday, Connacht, Munster and west Ulster will be basking in 18C but this will be perfect strolling weather as there will also be occasional breezes.

On Thursday, temperatures will reach a maximum of 19C, though there will still be some cool breezes along the east coast.

Forecasters have reported very little chance of rain occurring during the week.

And the message is clear: that Ireland should get out and enjoy the good weather while it can - at a social distance, of course.

However, the good news does not extend to the weekend, with early indications suggesting there will be slightly cooler conditions and an increasing risk of showers.

Temperatures at the weekend are expected to be in the mid rather than high teens, with some showers.

