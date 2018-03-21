Warmer weather on the way at last - but it will be wet instead
Milder spring weather is finally on the horizon - but frost and ice will continue to pose a risk until next weekend.
Met Éireann confirmed that Ireland will bounce back from the 'Son of the Beast' as more familiar Atlantic weather slowly begins to push back the freezing winds from the Russian Arctic.
After temperatures sank to as low as -7C on Monday, conditions will improve significantly from today.
However, both gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged commuters to travel with care given that overnight frosts and potentially even black ice are possible up until next Sunday.
Snow will linger on areas of higher ground potentially until tomorrow.
"The forecast is still for overnight frost, so we are again appealing to motorists to slow down, allow extra time for journeys and be aware of the braking distance to the vehicle in front of them," a Garda spokesman said.
The bad news is that while conditions will be significantly warmer, they will also be substantially wetter, with showers dominating the weather from tomorrow.
"Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the north-west spreading eastwards during the morning but staying mostly dry further south with just patchy drizzle," a Met Éireann official said.