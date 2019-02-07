Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Wallace lashed for 'brass-necked hypocrisy' after remarks comparing farming to fracking

Mick Wallace
Mick Wallace
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The President of ICMSA has responded furiously to remarks made in the Dail yesterday by Mick Wallace, TD, when the Wexford independent described Irish dairy and beef sectors as a “short-sighted cash generator” and lumped our farming and food industries in with coal-mining and gas-fracking. 

Pat McCormack said that not alone was Deputy Wallace’s comparison deliberately misleading and completely wrong, it also represented, according to Mr. McCormack, “the single most brass-necked instance of selective memory and hypocrisy that anyone unfortunate enough to have heard it would be able to recall”. 

Mr McCormack said that Deputy Wallace was one of the most high profile personifications of an industry that just a  decade ago had driven Ireland’s economy off a cliff.

"It broke up thousands of families through emigration, driven people to illness and worse, left hundreds of incomplete and depopulated ‘ghost estates’ all over state and had, in short, brought our state – the state in which he now sits as a member of the legislative body – to the very edge of survival reducing it to an economic and psychological rubble from which we have only recently emerged".

"In 2009 and 2010, after banks and property developer colleagues had wrecked and bankrupted this country, it was the farm families of Ireland and the food sector they built and supply – the only productive sector left standing after the developer-caused explosion – who worked and produced and slowly inched this state back to economic stability," he said.

"We were the ‘Last Man Standing’ after the developers and failing banks had mowed their way across the Irish economy and to hear Deputy Wallace thrash the very sectors who had played the biggest part in rescuing our country from the wreckage will strike many of us as the single most brass-necked and hypocritical comments that the Irish public have heard in a very long time”, said Mr McCormack.

Mr Wallace said the meat and dairy herds are to Ireland what the coal industry is to Poland and the fracking gas industry is to the United States, namely, a short-sighted cash generator, the expansion of which is undermining the chances of survival of the planet and the people of the global south and in less than a generation the people of the global north.

"We are food insecure in Ireland. We have been a net importer of food since 2000. The climate is changing as a result of our agricultural policy. What is worse is that we are not preparing for the change," he said.

Also Read

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed described the analogy between Irish agriculture and the coal industry was 'rather unfortunate'.

"Ireland has a comparative advantage in grass-based, carbon-efficient livestock production," he said.

"It can and must do more and will, but it will not close down and have the product the Deputy would put out of business displaced and replaced by beef from South America or dairy products with a far higher carbon footprint.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Cattle on the move in Liscannor, Co Clare

Storm Erik: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings...
Wexford TD Mick Wallace and Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Watch: 'Cold stores are absolutely jammed with beef' - Dail row as TD...
There are a wide range of forestry grant options available from native woodland. Photo: Teagasc

Putting down roots: how to get started in forestry
Mairtín Doherty clears snow from his home in Charlestown, Co Mayo, after a heavy fall overnight. Picture: Paul Mealey

Forecasters warn of significant snow-fall as temperatures plunge to -5C
The Save Leitrim group held a protest billed “Communities not Conifers” outside Leinster House against what they claim is the Government's misguided focus on the growing of monoculture conifer plantations in Leitrim.

Forests are 'depressing places' and are leading to the closure of...
Sheep pictured in the snow. Pic COLIN ORIORDAN

'Serious' snowfall on the way as mercury to plummet to -7C

Government announces study as protest to take place over'misguided'...


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in Kenmare Co-op Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography

Michael Creed: ''Veganuary', Brexit and climate change - why our beef...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: I can't understand the huge jump in price of fertilisers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Numbers don't add up as lamb prices start to level off
French cereal farmer Paul Francois speaks to journalists as he arrives at the courthouse for the start of his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm in Lyon, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Return of French farmer's case keeps Monsanto in legal spotlight
(stock photo)

Michael Creed: 'Entitlements today relative to 20 years ago, bear little or...
Farmer Brendan Boyd, 24, set a high bar for wedding proposals with the big question carved into a field of wheat (Credit: Brendan Boyd/PA)

Farmer proposes with message visible from space

Martin Coughlan: Factories are beefing up their tactics