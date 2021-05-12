US climate plans won’t halt LNG exports to Ireland

The United States has no plans to block fossil fuel exports as part of climate policy, hitting hopes by campaigners against a proposed LNG (liquified natural gas) terminal here.

In a briefing with foreign media, government climate advisor Jonathan Pershing, said US fossil fuel exports were “something that we are discussing”, but added “low carbon doesn’t necessarily mean no fossil fuel”.

President Joe Biden has set a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has placed the US centre stage of efforts to achieve global buy-in to the same ambition.

However, the US is one of the world’s top oil exporters and its LNG exports are growing, with new export terminals planned and exporters seeking new markets, including Ireland.

Mr Pershing told the Irish Independent a change in attitudes towards fossil fuels in overseas markets was evident.

“We’re not seeing the same kind of interest for certain kinds of fossil choices in countries around the world,” he said.

“But at the same time, we’re seeing a need to maintain reliability and security in the existing grids and the existing energy systems. It does not serve anyone to cut things off.”

He said there would be major growth in wind energy, but the approach would be one of transition.

Developing technologies for carbon capture and storage to enable continued extraction, plus conversion of fossil fuels to hydrogen fuel, would be part of that.

“If you look at the analysis of the International Energy Agency or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, they assume we will continue to use those [fossil] fuels, but they will become low-carbon options because we’ll have these alternative mechanisms.”

Irish groups, Safety Before LNG and Love Leitrim, joined more than 200 mainly US-based environmental organisations in writing to President Biden last month asking him to halt LNG exports.

LNG is produced in the US through fracking and opponents cite serious concerns over public health as well as environmental destruction and carbon emissions.

US company, New Fortress Energy, wants to build an LNG import terminal on the Shannon at Ballylongford in Kerry.

Mr Pershing is senior advisor to President Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry. He was speaking at the start of a series of virtual events organised by the US State Department to showcase the country’s climate action strategies.