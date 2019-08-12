UK university bans beef from its campus over climate change

Beef burgers and bottled water will be consigned to history on the Goldsmiths, University of London campus from the start of the new academic year next month.

The changes come as part of a major drive to cut carbon use across Goldsmiths as the College joins other universities and institutions in declaring a climate emergency and announcing a determined aim to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2025.

In one of her first moves as the College’s new Warden, Professor Frances Corner has announced major measures to help achieve this ambitious goal, including removing all beef products from sale from campus food outlets by the start of the 2019 academic year.

Professor Frances Corner, Warden of Goldsmiths, said the growing global call for organisations to take seriously their responsibilities for halting climate change is impossible to ignore.

"Though I have only just arrived at Goldsmiths, it is immediately obvious that our staff and students care passionately about the future of our environment and that they are determined to help deliver the step change we need to cut our carbon footprint drastically and as quickly as possible.

“Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words. I truly believe we face a defining moment in global history and Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organisations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use,” she said.

Red meat had a much higher carbon impact than other types of meat due to the emissions given off during production as well as clearing land to grow animal feed.

