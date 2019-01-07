Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 7 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

UK farming chief calls for 'net zero' agriculture emissions by 2040

Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)
Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)

Josh Gabbatiss

British farmers must aim to effectively cut out all greenhouse gas emissions within the next two decades, according to the head of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

In a speech at the Oxford Farming Conference, NFU president Minette Batters said such ambitious measures were essential to compete with other nations on green standards.

She said emissions must reach “net zero” by 2040, meaning any remaining gases produced are removed from the atmosphere.

Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, and is responsible for 10 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gases.

Farm emissions come not only from CO2, but also from methane and nitrous oxides released by livestock and fertilisers.

Ms Batters compared British farming favourably with other nations when it came to environmental credentials, but said British farmers must still strive to do better.

“The FAO [Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations] estimates UK beef production is 2.5 times more efficient than the world average, and compared with South America four times more efficient,” she said.

“Competitors in our market from Ireland to New Zealand have laid down the gauntlet, and I am here to pick it up today.

Also Read

I believe we can match and beat their lead – our aim must be ambitious, to get our industry to net zero across all greenhouse gas inventories by 2040 or before.”

The move marks a significant increase in ambition compared with previous industry-wide targets.

Government adviser the Committee on Climate Change released two reports in November laying out a strategy for decarbonising British agriculture.

It recommended radical changes to land use that rewarded farmers for helping to curb climate change, while also maintaining food production.

The government has announced plans to pay farmers for preserving “public goods”, for example promoting clean air and water, and restoring habitats that can act as carbon sinks.

Some campaigners say the current strategy being proposed does not go far enough in encouraging all farmers to look after Britain’s vulnerable habitats.

They have called for tough minimum standards that all farmers must follow to preserve the environment, and assistance from the government to aid their transition.

However, the NFU has expressed concern that too much focus on environmental services may compromise the UK’s food security following Brexit.

Independent News Service

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Blight: an isolated upland area in Co Wicklow targeted by dumping gangs

‘It’s time to get tough with these people’ – Calls on councils to tackle...
Forestry: a fall back income

Teagasc launches one-on-one forestry clinics
Keep on track: Establishing a proper road early in a forest's development will help you to improve the quality and value of the crop

How to spruce up those conifers in time to watch profits grow

'It will be ultimately up to individual farmers to come together as a...
Joe Desbonnet, Farmeye Co-Founder Dr. Chaosheng Zhang, NUIG Geography Dept., Dr. Eoghan Finneran, Farmeye CEO and Co-Founder and Brendan Allen, Farmeye Co-Founder. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

New soil management portal says farmers could save €9,000/year in...
Storm Deirdre brought snow to parts of the Scottish Borders. Photo: PA

Storm Deirdre's fury causes power cuts and flooding across the south
Stock image

More efforts needed to reduce foodbourne illnesses, as downward trend...


Top Stories

Cormac Tagging doubles revenue after securing State contract
The big question is what technology will help rural areas retain talent who value quality of life?

Paul Hayes: 'Think global, live local: rural Ireland offers bright future to...
Michael Gove: Environment secretary. Photo: REUTERS

Ulster Farmers: Gove comments confirm 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Irish...
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US delays key agriculture reports due to government shutdown
Ford Ranger

PCP: Be sure on two key factors in the equation
Photo: Stock image

Lay of the Land: Variety both the spice of life and future of farming
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

As loans and aid dry up, U.S. farmers face fresh challenge from shutdown