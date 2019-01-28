Three agri-food companies named by EPA for failing to meet environmental standards

Three agri-food companies have been named by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for failing to meet environmental standards.

The EPA today published its latest National Priority Sites for Enforcement List and eight sites were identified on it for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards and these companies face further enforcement action from the EPA to secure compliance.

Three of the eight sites are from the agri-food sector. The main compliance issues are causing odour and noise nuisance and failing to properly manage wastewater discharges. They are Arrow Group (the company behind Dawn); Glanbia Food Ireland (Laois) and Rosderra Irish Meats Group (Edenderry).

The eight sites represent less than 1pc of industrial sites licensed by the EPA but account for 41pc of complaints and 11pc of open compliance investigation files.

Four sites have come off the previous National Priority Site List having improved their compliance.