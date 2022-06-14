‘Thousands of farmers could miss out on agri-enviro payments’

Tim Cullinan: 'I am calling on the Minister to ensure no farmer is without an environment scheme payment for 2023'. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Thousands of farmers could be without an agri-environmental payment next year, despite news that a new agri-environmental scheme is to open later this summer.

Applications to the new flagship €1.5bn scheme that will replace GLAS will open this summer, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed recently.

However, in a response to a query from the Farming Independent on whether the new scheme will be able to accommodate all farmers currently in GLAS, the Minister said: “I am exploring all options to ensure that no farmer currently in GLAS, who wants to join the new scheme, will be without an agri-environmental scheme payment as we transition from GLAS to the new programme.

“It’s crucial that we get as much continuity as possible and I will leave no stone unturned in the at process.”

The Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) will be a results-based scheme and will offer a maximum payment of €7,300 to farmers generally and €10,500 to those who adopt co-operation projects in high-priority geographical areas.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the new scheme is far from a ‘new REPS’, is “extremely complicated” and will exclude many farmers.

“The Government and the Minister have been trying to spin this as a ‘REPS-type scheme’ since it first appeared in the Programme for Government,” he said.

“However, it has little or nothing in common with the original Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS).”

The AECM proposes to have up to 50,000 farmers participating and it’s planned to open the scheme over at least two tranches, which IFA says could cause a lag in payments.

“There is a real concern about income if there is a lag between GLAS and ACEM, which will be caused by the tranche approach. Not accepting all participants into the scheme in 2023 is simply unacceptable. GLAS/AECM payments are a critically important part of farmers’ incomes,” said Mr Cullinan.

“I am calling on the Minister to ensure no farmer is without an environment scheme payment for 2023.

“This can be done by either rolling over 12,000 GLAS 3 participants for 2023 or by paying an upfront payment in 2023 for Tranche 2 participants, similar to the way REPS payments were.”