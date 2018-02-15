Researchers have discovered a brand new ‘super-ranging’ behaviour in badgers, which has major implications for implementing vaccination programmes to limit the spread of bovine tuberculosis (TB).

The ‘Super-Ranger’ badgers that may hold the key to limiting the spread of bovine TB

Zoologists from Trinity College Dublin, working with a multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians and ecologists from the Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine (DAFM) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) say the findings come at an opportune time, after DAFM recently announced it would be rolling out a national programme to vaccinate badgers in its efforts to eradicate TB.

Badgers are a protected species and are one of Ireland’s most iconic wild creatures, but they can harbour TB and inadvertently transfer it to cattle. Infected cattle must be culled, which results in the loss of millions of euro each year in the agricultural sector, and can devastate individual farmers and their families.

Vaccinating badgers against TB provides an excellent option to mitigating these risks, but to do that effectively, the study says it is imperative to understand how badgers move around in the wild and to target those most likely to spread disease. In the research, just published in leading international journal PLOS ONE, the team describe an entirely new phenomenon – ‘super-ranging’ – where some males range between two and three times more widely than is typical for other badgers in their social groups, who live in far more rigid territories.