The hills are alive: lessons from a Leitrim landslide

Locals watched in horror as a mass of peat and rogue evergreens cascaded down a hillside towards their homes. As the clean-up continues, Caroline O'Doherty investigates the cause of the problem

Bogged down: 'It's what you'd imagine a lunar landscape to be,' says farmer Paul Gallagher. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Mary McVeigh (right) on her farm as council workers clear some of the landslide. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Clogged: Council workers assess the damage at the Dawn of Hope bridge, which is blocked with fallen trees, with thousands of tonnes of peat piled up behind Expand
Uprooted: The 'floating forest' near Shaas Mountain in Co Leitrim Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

At the top of Shaas Mountain, the views over the slopes to Lough Allen usually steal the show. But there has been a rival attraction since late June that locals are calling the floating forest.

Clusters of rogue evergreens dot the slopes as if they randomly took root away from the main plantation further up.

They are actually part of that forest but they floated downhill, perfectly upright, on slabs of ground wrenched from the mountain top by a flood of peat and water. The effects of the landslide are still being felt by the community two months on.