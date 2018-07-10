Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The Heritage Bill was a 'trivial waste of taxpayers money that won't do farmers any favours' says leading dairy farmer

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The newly passed Heritage Bill won’t do farmers any favours, a dairy farmer has warned.

The Heritage Bill which was passed last week will allow for the burning of vegetation such as gorse in March and hedge-cutting in August.

Dairy farmer and founder of the Bride biodiversity project Donal Sheehan from Castlelyons, Co Cork feels the Heritage Bill sends out the wrong message to consumers about the work farmers do.

“Farmers come under enough pressure from the likes of the Go Vegan campaign and get blamed for causing loss of biodiversity and our carbon footprint is supposed to be high, the passing of the Bill just adds to the pressure and sends out a bad signal to consumers.

“Farmers do want to become more sustainable and are interested in biodiversity. This just  sends out a bad message to the public,” he said.

Donal also feels that the Bill was a “trivial waste of money” that wasn’t a top priority amongst a lot of farmers.

“It was a waste of tax payers’ money and I never heard of it spoken at any farm organisation meeting. There was no need for it. Farmers need to be more open to going green and it shouldn’t be viewed as restrictive,” he added.

Donal says it was his interest in beekeeping that saw him become more interested in biodiversity issues and feels balance is needed when approaching the environment on the farm.

Also Read

“As a beekeeper you’re aware of the Importance of wildflowers and how the bee needs them to make honey. There has to be balance, if you leave your land go wild you won’t be able to make an income. It’s just about making more vacant habitat sites available,” he said.

Bride Project

Donal and Midleton tillage farmer Paul Moore founded the Bride Project with ecologist Tony Nagle.

The project  provides  participating farmers with farm habitat plans that identify the most effective wildlife management options for individual farms. Farmers will be paid for their conservation actions. The higher the flowers in your hedgerow the higher the payment for farmers.

Donal said the project is exceeding their expectations with currently 65 farmers involved and more looking to get involved.

“We hoped for 20 farmers in the first year and then for 50 in the second year but we already have 65. It’s great. Farmers can’t do everything but they can all do something.”

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Castletown Cox in Co Kilkenny is to be sold for nearly €20m

Family dispute could collapse sale of mansion set on over 500 acres of land
Fund is available to both existing and new farming customers residing in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

Ulster Bank announces special €15m Weather Fund for farmers
Aidan O'Driscoll, the new secretary general of the Department of Justice.

Department of Agriculture Secretary General appointed to head up...

Equestrian holding on 10ac for €795,000
Phil Hogan

Hogan blasts IFA over 'fake news' on CAP

Number of workers on Irish dairy farms rises by 40pc
Edward Cahill pictured during a day's shearing outside Dunlavin last week. He was working alongside his uncle John Corrigan and local contractor Joey Walsh. At only 14 years of age, Edward is hopefully among the next generation who will take up the busines

Ulster says yes to higher wool prices