The Heritage Bill was a 'trivial waste of taxpayers money that won't do farmers any favours' says leading dairy farmer

The Heritage Bill which was passed last week will allow for the burning of vegetation such as gorse in March and hedge-cutting in August.

Dairy farmer and founder of the Bride biodiversity project Donal Sheehan from Castlelyons, Co Cork feels the Heritage Bill sends out the wrong message to consumers about the work farmers do.

“Farmers come under enough pressure from the likes of the Go Vegan campaign and get blamed for causing loss of biodiversity and our carbon footprint is supposed to be high, the passing of the Bill just adds to the pressure and sends out a bad signal to consumers.

“Farmers do want to become more sustainable and are interested in biodiversity. This just sends out a bad message to the public,” he said.

Donal also feels that the Bill was a “trivial waste of money” that wasn’t a top priority amongst a lot of farmers.

“It was a waste of tax payers’ money and I never heard of it spoken at any farm organisation meeting. There was no need for it. Farmers need to be more open to going green and it shouldn’t be viewed as restrictive,” he added.

Donal says it was his interest in beekeeping that saw him become more interested in biodiversity issues and feels balance is needed when approaching the environment on the farm.