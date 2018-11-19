It's a move away from the milder weather of recent times as temperatures are set to take a dip.

Temperatures to take a dip as this week promises a 'colder regime'

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest days of the week, with top daytime temperatures of just five to seven degrees.

Overnight, the mercury could dip as low as freezing.

Met Éireann's Pat Clark told RTE Radio One we're "entering a much colder regime" and it looks set to continue right into next weekend.

"Monday will be quite cool with highs of between eight and 10. Scattered showers are expected to develop.

"It will be breezy and cold tomorrow night with scattered showers.

"Then, the midweek period will be quite cold. There will be some hail about, and thunder is expected too.

"The temperatures are due to be around three to four degrees lower than normal.