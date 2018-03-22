Temperatures to plunge again bringing threat of White Easter

Ireland is facing the prospect of Easter snow, with temperatures set to plunge again at the end of next week.

Ireland is facing the prospect of Easter snow, with temperatures set to plunge again at the end of next week.

Forecasters in the UK are predicting a return of the Siberian chill dubbed the 'Beast from the East', even as we reach the end of March.

While it's unlikely the Easter Bunny will need skis to get around, Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said that the long-range forecast shows winds turning easterly on Holy Thursday, with temperatures dropping back to low single digits. "It's not impossible," he said of snow falling over Easter. "But it's a long shot."

Forecasters across the Irish Sea at the UK Met Office, however, predict more wintry showers following a switch to more seasonal temperatures next week. Meteorologist Martin Bowles said that he doesn't think we will see a return to the same conditions that spawned the so-called 'Beast of the East' over a fortnight ago, or the 'Son of the Beast' conditions that left large swathes of the country under a blanket of snow last weekend. "It's quite a different set-up than with the other beasts," Mr Bowles told the Irish Independent.