Teagasc urges farmers' reps to engage with water quality plan

The River Basin Management Plan 2018-2021 is "farmers chance to get things right" and to avoid environmental quotas, say industry experts.

The River Basin Management Plan 2018-2021 is "farmers chance to get things right" and to avoid environmental quotas, say industry experts.

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy launched the River Basin Management Plan 2018-2021 last week.

The plan incorporates a new Agricultural and Sustainability Support Programme (ASSP), which aims to send Teagasc advisors to farms nationwide that are seen as "Areas for Action" in order to improve water quality. Head of Environment Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, Pat Murphy told the Farming Independent that he is hopeful that the project will engage more farmers to actively improve water quality and is calling on the support of farm organisations to back the initiative.

"When farmers see what's on offer, they can see that this is their chance to get things right and reduce their impact. If we get enough to listen to us we can make a difference. "It's about being a support for farmers rather than regulatory.