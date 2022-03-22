Teagasc programme aims to lift water quality via farm assessments

190 areas for action have been identified throughout the country as being 'at risk' of not meeting water quality standards by 2027

Over 2,500 farmers across the country have been contacted by Teagasc to take part in farm assessments aimed at improving water quality.

More farmers will be contacted in the coming months, according to Noel Meehan of the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) with Teagasc.

Some 190 ‘priority action areas’ have been identified nationwide as being ‘at risk’ of not achieving water quality targets by 2027 and ASSAP, which is a free and confidential advisory service, aims to help farmers in those areas target any pollution issues they might have.

Méabh O’Hagan, ASSAP adviser with Teagasc, explained: “It’s not an inspection by any means, and anything identified on the walks will not go any further than us.

“The programme isn’t a way of catching farmers out, it’s a way of helping them.”

Ms O’Hagan and Mr Meehan say chemical testing and kick-testing — identifying whether pollution tolerant or pollution sensitive species live in the water — will be carried out in the streams of the identified areas first.

Then any specific farms thought to be contributing to water pollution will be contacted by ASSAP to arrange a farm walk with an adviser.

“The Local Authority Waters Programme will do the initial stream tests and they will then send the referrals to us,” said Mr Meehan.

Participation in the programme isn’t mandatory, but it can be a great way for farmers to get advice on topics such as fertiliser management and soil health while also improving the water quality in the area, said Ms O’Hagan.

She explained: “There’s three sections to our assessments, firstly the farmyard, where we look at any areas on the yard that might be causing pollution. Secondly, land management where we look at the soil type and health and any rivers or streams running through the farm, and lastly nutrient management where we look at things such as fertiliser management and slurry regime.”

The targets for water quality have been set out under the River Basin Management Plan for 2022-2027 and the EU Water Framework Directive.