Teagasc drive new water quality campaign

Thirty sustainability advisors will start work with farmers next month as part of a major collaboration between Government and industry to improve water quality across the country.

The ‘Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme’ is a new approach to environmental management involving Teagasc, dairy co-ops and the local authorities.

The programme aims to provide advice and support to farmers in managing on-farm risks to water quality. This work will involve an assessment of slurry storage and spreading, fertiliser usage, and the application of agro-chemicals such as pesticides. The initiative is part of the River Basin Management Planning 2018-21 programme which seeks to identify the pressures affecting water quality and to develop measures needed to deliver improvements. Over time, it is envisaged that the programme will address on-farm climate change and biodiversity strategies.

The programme will be jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, as well as being supported by the dairy sector. It is understood that up to 20 of the new advisors will be drawn from Teagasc, with the remainder being employed by the local authorities and dairy processors.