Taoiseach's plans to cut back on meat 'unsuccessful'

The Taoiseach has admitted that his previous plans to cut back on his meat consumption have been "unsuccessful".

At last night at the IFA AGM, before the Taoiseach sat down to a 21-day aged pan fried 8oz fillet of Tipperary-reared Hereford beef, he told journalists that he eats a lot of meat, "probably twice a day".

He admitted that he had tried to cut back on that but he wasn't successful. When asked if he would be eating the beef on the menu at the IFA event and if beef was still part of his weekly diet, he said: "It's more than weekly. I guess it's one of those things you kind of say."

When pressed on whether he's eating as much meat as he was he admitted that he eats meat "probably twice a day. I tried to cut back on that but wasn't successful."

Back in 2019, when Varakdar was Taoiseach, he told a Fine Gael parliamentary party that he was trying to eat meat less in an attempt to reduce his carbon footprint.

The move caused uproar among farmers at the time and drew criticism from the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue who said the Taoiseach has ignored the fact that Ireland has one of the most carbon-efficient beef production systems in the world.

"Irish beef farmers have work incredibly hard to achieve and maintain their record on climate change mitigation, but Leo Varadkar has failed to recognise this."

At the time the Taoiseach also said he had a "very nice Hereford steak" hours after he made the comments.

In the face of heavy Opposition criticism at the time he said: "It's not flippant. It is a fact that red meat increases instance of cancer and also contributes more to climate change."

Last night, the Taoiseach also said he is keen the Government continues to work with farmers to increase the country's agricultural exports, with ambitions to get the value of those exports up to E20bn.

"Farming not only provides food for 10s of millions of people around the world but it also creates jobs and livelihoods in all parts of the country and is an important part of our economy and our society.

"We are also very keen to work with farmers on how we can meet our objectives around climate and biodiversity loss as well."