Taoiseach's plans to cut back on meat 'unsuccessful'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the IFA agm in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the IFA agm in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

The Taoiseach has admitted that his previous plans to cut back on his meat consumption have been "unsuccessful".

At last night at the IFA AGM, before the Taoiseach sat down to a 21-day aged pan fried 8oz fillet of Tipperary-reared Hereford beef, he told journalists that he eats a lot of meat, "probably twice a day".

