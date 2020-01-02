Taoiseach pledges to double wind and solar power by 2030

The Taoiseach said the Government was intent on delivering on its Climate Action Plan.

Mr Varadkar has committed to going from 30pc wind and solar energy to 70pc by 2030. And this will include developing controversial wind generation plants offshore.

"That's going to mean more investment in renewable energy, in public transport, in cycling and charging points, insulating homes and buildings, and greener agriculture and biodiversity," he said.

The Taoiseach said Richard Bruton, the minister responsible for climate change action, will publish an outline law next month that will show how Ireland can become carbon neutral by 2050.

The legislation will include enforcement methods for areas such as carbon budgets and the establishment of a Climate Action Council ensuring this and future governments deliver on the issue.

Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet had also cleared a new Marine Development Bill to revamp ineffective planning regulations for foreshore and offshore areas.

"We've fallen behind where we should be on offshore wind because our planning system, for offshore and foreshore, just doesn't work," the Taoiseach said.

He hoped the changes to offshore and foreshore planning would allow Ireland to have "a revolution in offshore wind energy".

He said this was needed if the country was going to get from 30pc renewables now to 70pc by 2030.

"That's much harder than people might think because there's rising energy demand, and rising demand for electricity - and the more data centres we have, the more electric vehicles we have, the more people we have who heat their homes with electricity rather than oil or gas or solid fuels, the more electricity we'll need," the Taoiseach said.

"So we're going to need a huge level of investment in wind energy, and solar too, and we're going to need to make sure that happens."

At an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on December 12, the Taoiseach was among the EU leaders who endorsed new Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plan to make the entire trade bloc carbon neutral by 2050.

However, Ireland is seriously trailing in delivering progress and the new EU programme sets the interim targets higher.

Irish Independent