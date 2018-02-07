Suckler subsidy would be 'unwise' warns agri economist

The proposal if adopted could cost the national exchequer or Ireland's CAP envelope over €170m per annum.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has pointed out the funding required for such a payment equated to 18pc of the country's Basic Payment Scheme. Prof Matthews claimed the "cards were stacked" against it.

"The logic of committing further public funds to a sector which is already heavily supported by the national exchequer and the EU through CAP direct payments and tariff protections has to be questioned," said the emeritus professor of European agricultural policy at Dublin's Trinity College.