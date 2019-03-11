Farm Ireland
Storm Gareth: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow warnings as heavy wind and rain to hit Ireland

Rainfall this week set to be two to three times above normal

FarmIreland Team

MET Éireann has issued three weather warnings for today and tomorrow as Storm Gareth looks set to bring "disruptive" conditions to Ireland.

A Status Orange warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while a Status Yellow warning will come into effect for the rest of Ireland.

The warnings will be in place from 12pm tomorrow until early Wednesday morning.

The national forecaster has also sent out a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Heavy rain followed by squally showers will lead to the risk of rainfall accumulations of around 25mm.

This warning comes into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Gareth will bring westerly winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 75km/h with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130km/h. There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

There is particularly a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts.

Rainfall over the last week has been two to three times the norm with the midlands and south receiving the highest amounts.

The coming week will be unsettled with rain or showers, with a wintry mix of hail, sleet and snow at times this weekend.

Met Eireann says rainfall amounts will remain close to two to three times above average. It also said most soils are currently saturated and poorly drained soils are waterlogged.

Teagasc has advised livestock farmers with cattle out that if weather conditions are wet, make sure to strip graze and back-fence grazed areas.

It said a cow can take in 90pc of her overall intake in two 3hr grazing bouts, so on-off grazing can help maximise the proportion of grass in the diet.

It said farmers should graze lower covers in wet weather conditions and move to the driest areas of the farm to maximise grass utilisation.

