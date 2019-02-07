Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for Ireland as Storm Erik is set to bring gale force winds.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for Ireland as Storm Erik is set to bring gale force winds.

Storm Erik: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings as gale force winds to hit

The national forecaster warned that parts of the country will be lashed by storm force winds tomorrow, adding it "could be a potentially disruptive period of weather".

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

It is valid from 5am until 1pm tomorrow.

A Status Yellow warning has been issued for the rest of Ireland, valid from 5am tomorrow until 6am Saturday.

Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times.

There will also be very high seas as well with some coastal flooding.

The Road Safety Authority of Ireland is asking road users to exercise caution tomorrow, warning them to "expect the unexpected".