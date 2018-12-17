Storm Deirdre caused festive season misery across the country, with torrential rainfall inflicting damaging floods and high winds leaving thousands without electricity due to fallen power lines.

Storm Deirdre's fury causes power cuts and flooding across the south

Motorists and homeowners have been warned to take precautions as further heavy rainfall is forecast for tonight and into tomorrow, with a risk of yet more flooding.

A number of outdoor Christmas festivals closed early at the weekend due to the weather conditions.

Met Éireann has warned that rain will spread from Connacht this evening and will become heavy across most parts of the country, with the potential for spot flooding.

Heavy rain will continue into tomorrow, with further surface flooding on many roads.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged people to drive with extreme care, given potentially challenging driving conditions over the next 48 hours.

Flood damage could now run into millions of euro. The south-east was worst hit as rivers broke their banks in Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Carlow.

Torrential rainfall across Cork also resulted in flooding along roads in Tivoli, Lower Glanmire Road and in east Cork, around Castlemartyr.