Storm Deirdre's fury causes power cuts and flooding across the south

Storm Deirdre brought snow to parts of the Scottish Borders. Photo: PA
Storm Deirdre brought snow to parts of the Scottish Borders. Photo: PA

Ralph Riegel

Storm Deirdre caused festive season misery across the country, with torrential rainfall inflicting damaging floods and high winds leaving thousands without electricity due to fallen power lines.

Motorists and homeowners have been warned to take precautions as further heavy rainfall is forecast for tonight and into tomorrow, with a risk of yet more flooding.

A number of outdoor Christmas festivals closed early at the weekend due to the weather conditions.

Met Éireann has warned that rain will spread from Connacht this evening and will become heavy across most parts of the country, with the potential for spot flooding.

Heavy rain will continue into tomorrow, with further surface flooding on many roads.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged people to drive with extreme care, given potentially challenging driving conditions over the next 48 hours.

Flood damage could now run into millions of euro. The south-east was worst hit as rivers broke their banks in Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Carlow.

Torrential rainfall across Cork also resulted in flooding along roads in Tivoli, Lower Glanmire Road and in east Cork, around Castlemartyr.

Outages

Around 5,000 people were left without power in Glengarriff, Clonakilty and Castletownbere in west Cork.

Major power outages also hit Nenagh in Tipperary, Milltown in Kerry, Dungarvan in Waterford and Ennis in Clare due to the high winds, which gusted up to 130kmh in some coastal areas on Saturday.

ESB crews worked overnight to ensure homes were reconnected to power supplies. However, it was the torrential rainfall which caused the most damage across Munster and south Leinster.

In Wexford, the River Slaney broke its banks in several places, with Wexford and Enniscorthy among the worst hit.

In Enniscorthy, the quays were left impassable for almost 24 hours due to raging flood waters.

Diversions had to be put in place in Wexford because of flooded roads.

Wexford County Council staff worked throughout the night to protect properties and ensure public safety from the flood waters. A number of businesses suffered extensive damage to stock.

In Graiguenamanagh on the Kilkenny-Carlow border, the Rivers Duiske and Barrow broke their banks, leaving Main Street under flood waters.

Fire brigade units, assisted by industrial pumps, desperately fought to keep the flood waters away from major businesses.

Waterford was also hit by flooding, with the River Clodagh effectively cutting off several approach roads in Portlaw.

