State faces bill of over €150m for missing climate change targets

The Government has admitted it will miss 2020 emission reduction and renewable energy targets, and has undertaken "informal discussions" with EU neighbours with a view to minimising the cost of compliance, the Dáil Committee on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment has heard.

However, the bill is likely to run into millions of euro, with committee members criticising the lack of climate action which they said was not only affecting the planet, but also leaving Ireland facing expensive compliance costs.

EU member states are given a carbon budget, setting out the level of emissions allowed to be produced from transport, agriculture and other sources. If they rise above these thresholds, compliance can be bought using unused 'carbon credits' from member states where emission cuts have been achieved.