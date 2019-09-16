'Splash plate ban would curb emissions'

Dr Gary Lanigan said that while there was no silver bullet for reducing emissions on farms, he claimed a "sea change" in farmers' attitudes towards nitrates is needed.

"Nitrate levels will get more and more stringent. We're looking for an absolute sea-change in farmers' attitudes to liming and soil," said Dr Lanigan.

"A third of our farms are chronically under-limed, and what's the answer? Slap out more nitrogen. That's not the answer.

"There needs to be an attitudinal change to nitrogen.

"Protected urea and trailing shoes are the two big hitters - we would cure an awful lot of our problem if splash-plate application was banned on derogation farms, and protected urea was put in place instead of straight urea."

Dr Lanigan recommended that actions under the Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) would help reduce emissions and increase efficiency on dairy farms.

These actions include improving genetics of the dairy and beef herd, reducing finishing times in the beef herd, improving the genetics of the dairy beef herd, extending grazing and improving genetics of the dairy beef herd, using clover and moving from splash-plate to trailing-shoe application.

Indo Farming