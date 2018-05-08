Solar farm pledges €180,000 per year to rural community

The Wexford developers behind a 390 acre solar farm planned for the Clongeen area have said a €180,000 annual payment will be made to the local community if the project goes ahead.

The Wexford developers behind a 390 acre solar farm planned for the Clongeen area have said a €180,000 annual payment will be made to the local community if the project goes ahead.

Highfield Solar Ltd are about to submit a planning application to Wexford County Council to erect solar panels on up 390 acres of land at Coolciffe, Raheenduff, Haresmead and Rospile for a 35-year period.

In a submission to Wexford County Council the company stated that the proposed site would be developed over a number of landholdings. The company proposal states: "The solar panels will be mounted on long racks to form arrays which will be laid out running east to west across the site, facing towards the south. Each array will be a maximum height of 3.2m, with the solar panels tilted at an angle of 22 degrees to 35 degrees in order to maximise sun gain."

The arrays would be fixed into the ground and do not require concrete foundations, leaving the land around and beneath the modules as grassland. An electrical substation compound would be erected on site also, along with security fencing and transformer units. Local residents were notified in early February about the company's intention to create the solar energy farm and since that time some farmers are understood to have given permission for their land to be used.