Slurry build-up is now close to breaking point on farms

Contractors are battling atrocious weather this week to get slurry spread for hard-pressed farmers.

Poor ground conditions has severely hampered progress and many contractors and farmers said they were just getting enough moved to keep slurry under the slats and away from housed stock.

Neilus O'Connor from Moyvane in north Kerry said he was just getting out a load here and there for farmers. He said that most low-lying and heavy land in the area was saturated, and close to two-thirds of farmers had slurry tanks that were close to full.

"The bad fall was the real cause of the problem. Farmers just couldn't get out to empty tanks, and cattle have been housed here since the Listowel Races in the middle of September." It was a similar story from David Cullen, a contractor based at Doocastle on the Sligo-Mayo border. He has spread the odd load for farmers where they have a high and dry field.