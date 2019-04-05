An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has said that significant changes to the way we produce food will be required if agri-food sector is to reduce its emissions.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has said that significant changes to the way we produce food will be required if agri-food sector is to reduce its emissions.

Significant changes in how we produce food required - Varadkar

He was commenting on the publication of the report of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action.

The main recommendations of the draft report call for the full implementation of Teagasc proposals to cut emissions from the sector.

In total, the state agency identified twenty-eight measures which, if implemented could deliver up to 17.2 mtCO2 equivalent emissions savings between 2021 and 2030, representing a substantial contribution to meeting our 2030 emissions targets.

Its proposals include changes to the types of fertiliser used on farms, improved genetics of farm animals and low emission slurry spreading.

Teagasc have also said that wood biomass and anaerobic digestion of animal manures to produce biogas offers an opportunity for fossil fuel displacement.

The Taoiseach said the Government is keen to work with farmers and the agrifood industry to reduce emissions.

"We need to do that in a way that recognises we need to protect the incomes and livelihoods of farmers and the agrifood industry and we will work with those industries to reduce emissions, modernise farming and reform the CAP, in particular, to make it more green-focused.