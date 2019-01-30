'Serious' snowfall on the way as mercury to plummet to -7C
- 'Minor' delays at Cork Airport
- Snow hits parts of the south and west
- Temperatures as low as -7C expected
- Motorists urged to use 'extra caution'
It's time to stock up on bread, milk and spuds once again as "serious snow" is expected in many parts of the country this week.
As the five-day "status yellow" warning takes charge, the country is facing temperatures as low as -7C.
Met Éireann has warned of "frequent" showers of hail, sleet and snow in the southwest, west and north west, with snowfall accumulations likely this evening and overnight.
Parts of the country woke up to the first sightings of snow yesterday morning, including Westport in Co Mayo and the Wicklow mountains.
This morning, snowfall was visible in parts of Cork, with "minor delays" reported at Cork Airport.
"Please allow extra time for all journeys to and from Cork Airport over the next few days," a spokesperson said.
Donoughmore lethal this morning
The first departures of the day have taken off at Cork Airport albeit with some minor delays due to the snowy conditions prevailing across the country. Please allow extra time for all journeys to and from Cork Airport over the next few days
Motorists
AA Roadwatch have reported snow lying on a number of roads across the country this morning, including Midleton, Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton, Sligo Town and Letterkenny.