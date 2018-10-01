Seaweed diet could save planet from cows' flatulence

A seaweed diet could mean cow flatulence stinks a little less for the future of the Earth, according to a US aquaculture company.

Australis Aquaculture, based in Massachusetts, is hoping to become a worldwide leader in an emerging effort to thwart climate change by feeding seaweed to cows.

The concept of reducing livestock emissions of greenhouse gas methane by using seaweed as feed is the subject of scientific research, and early results are promising.

But one of the big challenges is getting enough seaweed to farmers, and the kind of seaweed that has shown results is not commercially farmed.

Australis is doing research at facilities in Vietnam and Portugal as part of its "Greener Grazing" push to become the first to produce suitable seaweed on a commercial scale.

Chief executive Josh Goldman said feeding cows the seaweed would be equivalent to taking many cars off the road.

The algae is a red seaweed called asparagopsis, which grows wild in many parts of the world.

Researchers at the University of California found earlier this year that methane emissions were reduced by 24-58pc in cows that ate one variety of the seaweed, depending on dose.