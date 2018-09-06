Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 6 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Season in the sun - hot spells make it a summer for record books

Stock Image
Stock Image

Conor McCrave

The summer of 2018 will go down as one of the hottest and driest summers on record as weather conditions not seen for more than two decades were recorded across the country.

June delivered temperatures higher than 30C in some places, which brought about prolonged drought conditions last experienced in 1995.

The unusually hot weather, which continued into July and forced the introduction of the hosepipe ban and other water restrictions, placed this summer alongside some of the hottest experienced in Ireland.

While the summer of 2006 also experienced extreme high temperatures, it did not experience the drought conditions seen recently.

Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones
Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

Similar hot conditions prevailed during the same three months in 1973 and 1983, revealing a pattern of severe heatwave conditions developing once a decade.

Tom Murphy, a climatologist with Met Éireann, attributed the "exceptionally dry and widespread drought conditions" to the record-breaking temperatures.

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Cool: Caram Lee and Sam Chong, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, eat ice creams in Bray in July. Photo: Tony Gavin

"The highest temperature recorded last year was 28.5C in Phoenix Park, so there's a difference in the 32C recorded in Shannon," he said.

"The summer of 2018 was exceptionally dry with widespread drought conditions for much of June and July.

Also Read

"Heatwaves prevailed at the end of June going into July, and soil moisture deficits were exceptionally high, particularly in the south-east."

We have seen record breaking temperatures occurring at Shannon Airport, while Cork Airport reported its driest spell on record since the records started in 1962.

Cattle eating silage on Hook Head during the recent good weather
Cattle eating silage on Hook Head during the recent good weather

Temperature stations across the country recorded some of the highest temperatures ever witnessed in Ireland, while all experienced higher than average readings.

The three days up to June 29 saw temperatures hit above 30C in Co Clare, Co Tipperary, Co Roscommon, Co Galway and Co Mayo.

Shannon Airport recorded its highest maximum temperature this summer at 32C, the highest ever recorded at the site since it was set up in 1941.

At the same time, records from Cork Airport also showed the driest conditions ever recorded.

But while the sunny days delighted children and families on their summer holidays, the extreme hot weather caused chaos for farmers who struggled to feed their animals and to keep them cool.

While air temperature were rising, rainfall levels fell well below averages for the time of year with some parts of the country experiencing only a third of its normal amount.

Gurteen in Co Tipperary recorded only 35pc of normal rainfall for the month of July.

In Dublin, the combined recorded rainfall for June and July was the lowest level since records began in 1850, with only 28pc of the normal levels recorded.

While June and July proved the hottest months, warm weather continued into August despite wetter than average conditions in the north, attributed for the most part to the remnants of post-cyclone Ernesto.

"Record-breaking temperatures occurred at Shannon Airport and Cork Airport reported its driest on record since the records started in 1962," Mr Murphy added.

A summary report from Met Éireann did not attribute the cause of the recent spell of warm weather to climate change but stated that it was "compatible" with the associated trends.

"Although it is not possible to attribute the individual extreme events of June and July to climate change, they are compatible with the general long-term trend," it stated.

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat prices subdued as Russia rumours fade, big US corn crop looms
Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulhern said greater consideration should be given to farmers.

Tackling climate change should be 'rural-proofed', committee hears
Stock image

Brexit threats far outweigh opportunities - Love Irish Food
Photo Brian Farrell

Helen Harris: Poor take-up on fodder scheme is baffling - and ominous
The Browne family winning four categories plus Supreme Champion and Reserve awards at the Tullamore Show in 2016.

End of an era for these sheep pioneers
On a roll: Butcher Barry John Crowe (28), from Co Cavan. Photo: PA

A cut above: Irish sausage maker wins place in Guinness World Records...

London and EU on collision course over access for food and drink produce