The summer of 2018 will go down as one of the hottest and driest summers on record as weather conditions not seen for more than two decades were recorded across the country.

Season in the sun - hot spells make it a summer for record books

June delivered temperatures higher than 30C in some places, which brought about prolonged drought conditions last experienced in 1995.

The unusually hot weather, which continued into July and forced the introduction of the hosepipe ban and other water restrictions, placed this summer alongside some of the hottest experienced in Ireland.

While the summer of 2006 also experienced extreme high temperatures, it did not experience the drought conditions seen recently.

Gerry Nolan and his son James have been drawing two tankers of water a day from the River Nore to keep their cows hydrated during the heatwave. Photo: Roger Jones

Similar hot conditions prevailed during the same three months in 1973 and 1983, revealing a pattern of severe heatwave conditions developing once a decade.

Tom Murphy, a climatologist with Met Éireann, attributed the "exceptionally dry and widespread drought conditions" to the record-breaking temperatures.

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney Cool: Caram Lee and Sam Chong, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, eat ice creams in Bray in July. Photo: Tony Gavin

"The highest temperature recorded last year was 28.5C in Phoenix Park, so there's a difference in the 32C recorded in Shannon," he said.

"The summer of 2018 was exceptionally dry with widespread drought conditions for much of June and July.